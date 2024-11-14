ADVERTISEMENT

Indus Life Sciences ties up with Paradise Home for CSR activity

Published - November 14, 2024 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The firm is funding a new floor at the home for the intellectually disabled on East Coast Road

The Hindu Bureau

Indus Life Sciences (Indus), a Chennai-based company, announced its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on community enrichment and sustainable development. As part of the initiative, it is collaborating with Paradise Home, a non-profit organisation on East Coast Road, that assists individuals with intellectual disabilities, providing vocational training, education, and therapeutic services in a caring, residential setting. Indus is funding the construction of an additional floor at Paradise Home, enhancing its capacity to serve more individuals, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US