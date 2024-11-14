 />
Indus Life Sciences ties up with Paradise Home for CSR activity

The firm is funding a new floor at the home for the intellectually disabled on East Coast Road

Published - November 14, 2024 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indus Life Sciences (Indus), a Chennai-based company, announced its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on community enrichment and sustainable development. As part of the initiative, it is collaborating with Paradise Home, a non-profit organisation on East Coast Road, that assists individuals with intellectual disabilities, providing vocational training, education, and therapeutic services in a caring, residential setting. Indus is funding the construction of an additional floor at Paradise Home, enhancing its capacity to serve more individuals, a press release said.

