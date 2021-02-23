Indo-Japan Chamber plans virtual meeting

CHENNAI

23 February 2021 01:10 IST

The Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising a virtual meeting on ‘A new year, a new beginning and the challenges of trade in the Indo-Pacific’ on Friday.

The meeting will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and veterans in the spheres of diplomatic and civil administration, defence, industry and journalism will be part of the meeting. Masayuki Taga, consul-general of Japan in Chennai, will be present. There is no registration fee. For details about the meeting, log on to www.ijcci.com

Advertising

Advertising