Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organise business networking meet on November 27

November 09, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising a business networking meeting on November 27 in the city with an 18-member delegation from Kochi Prefecture. The delegation comprises senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Labour Department of the prefectural government and representatives of manufacturing companies of repute. Interested Indian companies can participate in the meeting and can mail indo-japan@ijcci.com or call at 044 48556140 for further details.