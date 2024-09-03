ADVERTISEMENT

Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to launch beginners’ Japanese course from September 15

Published - September 03, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Chennai

The classes will be held on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with both online and offline options available

The Hindu Bureau

The language school of the Indo-Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI) is launching a beginners’ course in Japanese from September 15. According to the IJCCI, the classes will be held on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with both online and offline options available. In addition to spoken and written Japanese, students will also learn about Japanese art, culture, and business etiquette. Upon completing the course, students can enrol in the Japan Foundation’s JLPT N5 Level Exam for July 2025. For further information, those interested can contact 044-4855 6140 and 73055 99874 or email indo-japan@ijcci.com

