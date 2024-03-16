GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to conduct special programme for schoolchildren in mid-April

It will also conduct a weekend language online course for beginners, comprising spoken, written, culture, and business etiquettes

March 16, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The language school of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI) will start a special course for schoolchildren between the ages 9 and 18 from mid-April. The 40-hour programme will teach them spoken Japanese, anime, Japanese songs, origami, calligraphy, haiku, and Japanese games, according to a press release. It will be conducted on the IJCCI premises from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. Certificates will also be distributed to participants. IJCCI will also conduct a weekend language online course for beginners, comprising spoken, written, culture, and business etiquettes. For details, contact: 044-48556140 or 9884394717.

