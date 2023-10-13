Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry displays Hina dolls as part of Japanese festival

October 13, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

With Navaratri and golu vibes brewing in the city, the Japanese holiday of Hinamatsuri (which translates to ‘Dolls’ Day’ or ‘Girls’ Day’) was celebrated at the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI). The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. till October 15.

Fifteen Hina dolls, made of plastic, paper, and silk and arranged on seven levels, praying for the good health and happiness of young girls, were displayed as part of the event. Hinamatsuri is traditionally celebrated on March 3 of every year. A ‘Kabuto warrior’ doll was also kept on display as part of Tango no sekku (a similar holiday generally celebrated on May 5 in Japan), to instil virtues, such as bravery, discipline, and honour, among boys.

Taga Masayuki, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai, said, “Today, many Tamil young boys and girls are learning Japanese, which will greatly strengthen ties. Watching the films will deepen understanding between Tamil Nadu and Japan.”

Nirmala Lakshman, The Hindu Group Director, said such events strengthened ties between the two nations, and highlighting women and their health was commendable.

T.P. Imbichammad, IJCCI president, said: “We will have a lot of events together with Japan. There are a lot of things to learn from the country, especially in literature. Japan and India have a lot of associations.” The event will screen movies My Dad’s Lunch Box and Every Day a Good Day on October 14 and 15.

Language courses

The Language School of the IJCCI, with teachers trained by the Japan Foundation, Urawa, will open admissions for the beginners’ course from October 21. “Students can learn about Japanese culture, management, practices and arts, and participate in scholarly lectures at no extra cost. Both online and offline (classroom teaching) courses on weekends are available,” a release said.

For details, contact: 98843 94717 or 044-4855 6140.