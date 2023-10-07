Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce completes 34 years

October 07, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

There has been a long tradition of cooperation and an ever-growing relationship between India and Australia, Industries Secretary V. Arun Roy has said.

Mr. Roy, in his address at the 34th annual day celebrations of the Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce (IACC), said India and Australia had very close ties and it was not just love of cricket that united the two nations. “Over 20 Australian companies have invested in Tamil Nadu and many Tamil Nadu companies have invested in Australia. There are plenty of opportunities for us to cooperate in areas like education, technology and manufacturing,” he said.

Mr. Roy said Tamil Nadu was not only one of the most progressive States but also one of the fastest-growing States in the country. It consistently maintained an economic growth of about 8% and the growth had not only been consistent but also resilient.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India, said: “We are at a high moment in our bilateral relationship and there is a new level of strategic alignment between Australia and India. There is much to do between our business sectors. There could be a million people of Indian origin who live there and this is a new and a powerful driver to our bilateral ties.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT