HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce completes 34 years

October 07, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

There has been a long tradition of cooperation and an ever-growing relationship between India and Australia, Industries Secretary V. Arun Roy has said. 

Mr. Roy, in his address at the 34th annual day celebrations of the Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce (IACC), said India and Australia had very close ties and it was not just love of cricket that united the two nations. “Over 20 Australian companies have invested in Tamil Nadu and many Tamil Nadu companies have invested in Australia. There are plenty of opportunities for us to cooperate in areas like education, technology and manufacturing,” he said. 

Mr. Roy said Tamil Nadu was not only one of the most progressive States but also one of the fastest-growing States in the country. It consistently maintained an economic growth of about 8% and the growth had not only been consistent but also resilient.

Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India, said: “We are at a high moment in our bilateral relationship and there is a new level of strategic alignment between Australia and India. There is much to do between our business sectors. There could be a million people of Indian origin who live there and this is a new and a powerful driver to our bilateral ties.”

Related Topics

India-Australia / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.