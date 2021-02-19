Asian-Arab Chamber of Commerce opens office

‘We will be launch an Arab Special Economci Zone in Thoothukudi’

The Asian-Arab Chamber of Commerce has set up its south India office in Chennai and plans to open 14 more trade offices in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

A statement from the chamber said there was huge interest as Arab countries were looking at India and Tamil Nadu as the investment hub, which was an emerging region with great scope for multilateral business opportunities due to its manufacturing base.

“We will be launching an Arab Special Economic Zone in Thoothukudi on 300 acres of land parcel for collaboration with Arab companies. This is close to the port there,” said R.L. Kannan, who has been appointed the National Director of the South Zone and Goa.

N. Srinivasan, vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements, who was the guest of honour, said India had emerged as a big market for manufactured products and services. India was a significant exporter of information technology.