Individuals can possess only two licensed weapons, say police

June 17, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has granted 1,965 arms licences to the people to possess guns for the safety of individuals, shooting competitions, training and providing security to banks in the city limits.

The police said a person who has in his possession more than two firearms at the commencement of the Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019, may retain with him any two of such firearms and shall deposit, within one year from such commencement, the remaining firearm with the officer in charge at the nearest police station.

As per provisions of the Act, the licence holders, who have more than two firearms, have been asked to surrender to the nearest police station or armouries or licenced arms firm. Many licence holders surrendered their third one and those who failed to do so were given reminders to surrender the same immediately. The police said as per Arms Rules 2016, a licence holder should have only one licence and should not have many.

The practice of renewing arms licence once in five years is in vogue now. The licence holders who failed to renew their licence in the stipulated period, can renew by paying ₹2,000 penalty in addition to the renewal fee of ₹2,500, said the police.

