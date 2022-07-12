Indira Gandhi National Open University launches mass communication postgraduate programme in Tamil

Online applications open for the July 2022 session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched its flagship programme — MA in Journalism and Mass Communication (MAJMC) — in Tamil for the July 2022 session.

The MAJMC programme is already being offered in English and helps learners build competencies and develop professional skills to avail employment opportunities across media sectors. It will also give an opportunity to those working in media organisations without formal training and freelancers to upgrade their knowledge and competencies.

The programme will include self-study digital material, online live learning sessions and prerecorded video lectures. IGNOU will also provide sessions through Gyan Darshan television channel, mobile apps, social media platforms, Gyan Vani FM radio and e-mails.

Hybrid mode

Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU, launched the MAJMC programme in hybrid mode (open and distance Learning (ODL) mode and online mode) on Monday.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline can apply for the July 2022 session at ignouadmission@samarth.edu.in for the ODL mode, and at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online mode.