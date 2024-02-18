Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research hold tree plantation drive as part of Swachhta Pakhwada

February 18, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

As part of Swachhata Pakhwada, the Swach Bharat cell of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) organised a tree plantation drive at Anupuram Township on Sunday. The event was presided over by B. Venkatraman, Director, IGCAR, who planted the first sapling. More than 100 saplings of guava, gooseberry, jamun, chickoo, and flowering plants were handed over to the students and teachers of AECS 3 School of Anupuram.

The cleanliness drive is being organised as part of the Department of Atomic Energy’s Swachhata Pakhwada, being observed from February 16 to 29. On Saturday, collection of e-waste and books was arranged at DAE Township in Kalpakkam. Around 400 kg of the collected e-waste was handed over to a designated vendor, and the 350 Books collected were handed over to the Nuclear Employees Sports and Cultural Organisation for distribution, said a press release.