Chennai

Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Chennai

more-in

The flight made a safe landing.

An Indigo aircraft from Coimbatore carrying 168 passengers made an emergency landing here following detection of a smoke alarm on Wednesday, airport officials said.

The flight made a safe landing and all the passengers and crew members onboard were safe, they said.

Pilot of the Coimbatore-Chennai service contacted the control room after detecting the smoke alarm from the cargo area and sought priority landing, they added.

Further details are awaited.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
air transport
air and space accident
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2019 4:38:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/indigo-flight-makes-emergency-landing-in-chennai-after-smoke/article30026428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY