Indigenisation of clean energy must be priority, says CSIR Director General

Indigenisation of clean energy, including the manufacturing of solar panels and wind turbines, should be the priority to prevent emission of greenhouse gases and protect nature, N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), said on Saturday.

Delivering her inaugural address at the 27 th National Conference on Internal Combustion Engines and Combustion, organised by the School of Mechanical Engineering at VIT in Vellore, she said rather than depending on other countries, production of clean energy, its commercial viability and storage facilities should be indigenous. At present, solar panels are being imported from other countries. “Commercial viability of hydrogen fuel and other clean energy sources should also be explored as the dependability on renewable energy will be 51% by 2030,” she said.

Emphasising the need for a clean form of conventional energy, she said coal would be the main source for energy for at least the next three decades. However, researchers should invent technology to produce clean coal for energy generation. This way, traditional energy sources could also help prevent emission of greenhouse gases.

In his presidential address, G. Vishwanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT, said due to growth in e-vehicles, a robust charging infrastructure and a communication infrastructure between e-vehicles and charging stations will be needed.

In this context, internal combustion can play a dominant role in the market of electric vehicles. “Sustainable fuels, which are made from forestry and agricultural wastes and used cooking oil, can help reduce carbon footprint. More research on sustainable aviation fuels should be done,” he said.

On the occasion, a booklet containing 107 research papers was released in the presence of Christia Brenneke, senior vice-president - ZF (Germany); K. Gokul Kumar, chairman, CIIS; and G.V. Selvam, vice president, VIT were present.

NITI Aayog member V.K. Saraswat participated through video conference.