Indian Whistlers' Association is organising an audition as part of a membership drive

Liffy Thomas September 10, 2022 22:16 IST

Love whistling? Enjoy singing? Here is a platform where the two can be combined. Indian Whistlers’ Association is currently on a membership drive, an annual exercise it takes up to bring together fresh whistling voices into its fold.

All that one needs to do is whistle a tune without using any external device and share the video link with a karaoke backing track. The sender is assured of a feedback within two weeks, says a note on the website whistleindia.org.

Once the whistler accepts the terms and agreement, there is a payment to be made after which the person is added to the WhatsApp group.

So, how easy or difficult is it to make the cut? Out of every 10 applicants, six qualify, on an average, says IWA administrative assistant.

Kapil Bansal, Chennai resident and zonal coordinator, IWA, musical whistling is different from regular whistling, and more challenging.

Whistling, members say, can be taught only to some extent. “If someone can produce a whistling sound then we can finetune it in alignment with the tune they have chosen — be it Bollywood or western,” says Kapil.

Since 2004, IWA has been trying to promote this art form opening it for people across age groups, and organising events and getting themselves invited for performances. Some of their members have also been part of films.

The pandemic encouraged them to tap the virtual world with their shows. Kapil says they would love to see enthusiastic people join them but a good number of the members are taken in through known contacts.

Of the 250-plus members spread across India, 100 are active. Over 25 would be from Tamil Nadu, says Kapil. “We are next working towards entering the Guinness Book of Records, so getting active members would help,” says Kapil, adding that IWA has already entered other record books. The Association is also in the process of getting a “syllabus” and tutorials ready for members.

New tunes for every new venue The Chennai members of the Indian Whistlers’ Association try to meet once a month over coffee and whistles at a different venue each time. Due to the pandemic, a majority of the meetings were parked online in the last two years, but the group has now resumed in-person meetups. Recently, Nexus Vijaya Mall in Vadapalani was where some of the active whistlers met. “The meetup served two purposes: to meet a friend and former member, Arun Sampath, who had come from the U.S., and to try oiut various types of whistling,” says Kapil Bansal, a HR professional working with a logistics firm. A guest house in Periamet named Sri Sai Lodge has also been a meeting place for these whistlers. “This was a place owned by a former member,” he says. Besides, they also meet at the house of members. Pre-Covid, every third Sunday, the members used to meet at NKT College, Triplicane. The whistlers are happy to meet at different venues to discuss and promote the art. Kapil adds that prior to COVID-19, they used to host public concerts and hope to conduct one this year.



