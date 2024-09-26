Indian Restaurant Summit 2024 begins in Chennai

A two-day Indian Restaurant Summit 2024, organised by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) in Chennai, started on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani was the chief guest along with J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department. The summit serves as a platform for knowledge exchange with a focus on brand strategies and attracting investor interest in food and beverage sector. On the first day of summit 20 leading restaurant chains of Tamil Nadu were honored.

Speaking at the event Mr. Sakkrapani highlighted the positive impact of the breakfast scheme implemented by the State government. Mr. Radhakrishnan lauded the resilience of restaurant owners during the pandemic period and bouncing back post pandemic. He also asked the restaurant owners to ensure the food standards regardless of the number of branches they operate.

Sagar Daryani, vice-president, NRAI, said “The third edition of summit is not only about bringing the fraternity together, but to get the collective intelligence together solve for larger issues besetting the community.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.