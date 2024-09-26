GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Restaurant Summit 2024 begins in Chennai

Published - September 26, 2024 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department lighting the lamp during the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Indian Restaurant Summit 24 at a function held in Leela Palace on Thursday.

J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department lighting the lamp during the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Indian Restaurant Summit 24 at a function held in Leela Palace on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A two-day Indian Restaurant Summit 2024, organised by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) in Chennai, started on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani was the chief guest along with J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department. The summit serves as a platform for knowledge exchange with a focus on brand strategies and attracting investor interest in food and beverage sector. On the first day of summit 20 leading restaurant chains of Tamil Nadu were honored.

Speaking at the event Mr. Sakkrapani highlighted the positive impact of the breakfast scheme implemented by the State government. Mr. Radhakrishnan lauded the resilience of restaurant owners during the pandemic period and bouncing back post pandemic. He also asked the restaurant owners to ensure the food standards regardless of the number of branches they operate.

Sagar Daryani, vice-president, NRAI, said “The third edition of summit is not only about bringing the fraternity together, but to get the collective intelligence together solve for larger issues besetting the community.”

