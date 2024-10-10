ADVERTISEMENT

IRCTC and South Korea tie up for offering travel packages

Updated - October 10, 2024 10:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

IRCTC South Zone Group General Manager P. Rajalingam Basu, second from left, signed an MoU with Myong Kil Yun, third from left, Regional Director (India & SAARC) of Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), South Korea, in Chennai.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) South Zone signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday with Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO), for all-in-one services for travellers’ trip to the country, under two packages — Fascinating Korea (Seoul and Busan - five nights, six days) and Korea Extravaganza (three nights, four days).

ADVERTISEMENT

Fascinating Korea package would cost ₹89,000 and Korea Extravaganza ₹72,000. The outbound international trips may be undertaken from November.

P.Rajalingam Basu, Group General Manager, IRCTC South Zone said a group of 30 would be taken in one tour. The IRCTC proposes to provide an all-round service — flight trips, stay, bus bridges, and escorts. The zone covers Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. “As the next-level, a cultural exchange between students of both countries is being planned but is yet to be finalised. The groups could be expanded to 60 per trip too,” he added.

Tamil Nadu shares strong historical links with South Korea, which is reflected in historical trade routes and shared ancient cultural exchanges. These ties could encourage tourism between the two places, further strengthening the bond, said a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Check out package details on IRCTC website - https://www.irctctourism.com/package_description?packageCode=SMO60.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US