IRCTC and South Korea tie up for offering travel packages

Updated - October 10, 2024 10:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
IRCTC South Zone Group General Manager P. Rajalingam Basu, second from left, signed an MoU with Myong Kil Yun, third from left, Regional Director (India & SAARC) of Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), South Korea, in Chennai.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) South Zone signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday with Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO), for all-in-one services for travellers’ trip to the country, under two packages — Fascinating Korea (Seoul and Busan - five nights, six days) and Korea Extravaganza (three nights, four days).

Fascinating Korea package would cost ₹89,000 and Korea Extravaganza ₹72,000. The outbound international trips may be undertaken from November.

P.Rajalingam Basu, Group General Manager, IRCTC South Zone said a group of 30 would be taken in one tour. The IRCTC proposes to provide an all-round service — flight trips, stay, bus bridges, and escorts. The zone covers Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. “As the next-level, a cultural exchange between students of both countries is being planned but is yet to be finalised. The groups could be expanded to 60 per trip too,” he added.

Tamil Nadu shares strong historical links with South Korea, which is reflected in historical trade routes and shared ancient cultural exchanges. These ties could encourage tourism between the two places, further strengthening the bond, said a release.

Check out package details on IRCTC website - https://www.irctctourism.com/package_description?packageCode=SMO60.

Published - October 10, 2024 10:33 pm IST

