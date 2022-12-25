Indian python rescued near Katpadi in Vellore district

December 25, 2022 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - VELLORE

A 10-feet-long Indian python was rescued by firefighters in Keelacthupattu village near Katpadi in Vellore on Friday.

Officials of Tamil Nadu Fire & Services (Katpadi section) said that a python was found near the house of K. Venkatesan Reddiyar, a farmer in Keelachupattu village in Latheri block near Katpadi, at around 7.20 p.m on Friday.

Immediately, the residents alerted the local police, who informed the Katpadi firefighters. The firefighters rushed to the spot. After an hour of struggle, a six-member team led by Katpadi Station Fire Officer, V. Pal Pandi, safely rescued the reptile. “The village is surrounded by many water bodies including lakes and ponds. The python might have come from a nearby forest for food. This is the first incident in the village,” said S. Murugesan, special station fire officer (Katpadi), told The Hindu.

Later, the firefighters handed over the python to forest officials. The team was headed by R. Saravana Babu, forest ranger officer in-charge (Vellore range). The python was safely released in the Kunchanur reserve forest near Katpadi. Officials said Keelacthupattu village is located near the reserve forest (RF).

It is common for pythons from the RF to move around these villages. These villages have many poultry farms and goats. These pythons move to these villages mainly for food.