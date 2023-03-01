ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Overseas Bank organises Risk Awareness Day

March 01, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Staff Reporter

To create awareness among employees on the existing risk management practices, the Indian Overseas Bank observed Risk Awareness Day on Wednesday. Ajay Kumar Srivastava, managing director and CEO of the bank, administered the pledge to employees.

This is one of the many initiatives that the bank has taken to adopt a strong risk culture for the benefit of its stakeholders, according to a press release. “Risk culture policy of the bank guides its employees in practising a sound and robust risk culture at all levels to mitigate risk. The bank risk management architecture works on three lines of defence, wherein risk management process starts at originator level,” the release said. Many events were held as part of the sensitisation process like administration of pledge and online quiz to increase the awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US