Indian Overseas Bank organises Risk Awareness Day

March 01, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Staff Reporter

To create awareness among employees on the existing risk management practices, the Indian Overseas Bank observed Risk Awareness Day on Wednesday. Ajay Kumar Srivastava, managing director and CEO of the bank, administered the pledge to employees.

This is one of the many initiatives that the bank has taken to adopt a strong risk culture for the benefit of its stakeholders, according to a press release. “Risk culture policy of the bank guides its employees in practising a sound and robust risk culture at all levels to mitigate risk. The bank risk management architecture works on three lines of defence, wherein risk management process starts at originator level,” the release said. Many events were held as part of the sensitisation process like administration of pledge and online quiz to increase the awareness.

