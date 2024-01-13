ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Institute of Banking and Finance sign MoU for employee certification programme

January 13, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 12.

According to a press release, the MoU, signed by Nataraj Karyampudi, Chief Compliance Officer of IOB, and S. Muralidaran, Director, Academics, IIBF, signifies a collaborative effort towards the development of a customised e-learning and certification programme on compliance for employees of IOB.

The primary objective of the MoU is to enhance the compliance culture of the bank by bringing initiatives at the grassroots level, exhibiting zero tolerance towards non-compliance, and sensitising all staff members on the importance of compliance. Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IOB was present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US