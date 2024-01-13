GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Institute of Banking and Finance sign MoU for employee certification programme

January 13, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 12.

According to a press release, the MoU, signed by Nataraj Karyampudi, Chief Compliance Officer of IOB, and S. Muralidaran, Director, Academics, IIBF, signifies a collaborative effort towards the development of a customised e-learning and certification programme on compliance for employees of IOB.

The primary objective of the MoU is to enhance the compliance culture of the bank by bringing initiatives at the grassroots level, exhibiting zero tolerance towards non-compliance, and sensitising all staff members on the importance of compliance. Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IOB was present.

