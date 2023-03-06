HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Oil gets new Executive Director

March 06, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

S. Dhanapandian has taken over as Executive Director (Regional Services), Indian Oil - Southern Region. K. Sailendra, who held the post earlier, has been transferred to a new assignment as Head of the LPG division at Mumbai. Besides being the regional in-charge for key areas including human resources, finance, LPG and fuel logistics, aviation and pricing, Mr. Dhanapandian will also function as regional-level coordinator for the oil and gas industry for the southern States. Prior to this posting, he headed the LPG division of Indian Oil in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, a press release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.