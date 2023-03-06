Indian Oil gets new Executive Director

March 06, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Dhanapandian has taken over as Executive Director (Regional Services), Indian Oil - Southern Region. K. Sailendra, who held the post earlier, has been transferred to a new assignment as Head of the LPG division at Mumbai. Besides being the regional in-charge for key areas including human resources, finance, LPG and fuel logistics, aviation and pricing, Mr. Dhanapandian will also function as regional-level coordinator for the oil and gas industry for the southern States. Prior to this posting, he headed the LPG division of Indian Oil in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, a press release said.