GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Medical Association launches forum to bridge gap between doctors and the public

Published - August 16, 2024 01:01 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, at the launch of Doctors Citizen Forum, Tamil Nadu by the Indian Medical Association Tamil Nadu State Branch in Chennai on Thursday. Anand David, Senior Counsel, Madras High Court, M. Gunasekaran, Chief News Editor, Sun Network, former Indian Cricketer L. Balaji, and Karthick Prabhu, Secretary, IMA, Tamil Nadu, are also seen.

N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, at the launch of Doctors Citizen Forum, Tamil Nadu by the Indian Medical Association Tamil Nadu State Branch in Chennai on Thursday. Anand David, Senior Counsel, Madras High Court, M. Gunasekaran, Chief News Editor, Sun Network, former Indian Cricketer L. Balaji, and Karthick Prabhu, Secretary, IMA, Tamil Nadu, are also seen. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Tamil Nadu State Branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) launched the Doctors Citizen Forum in Chennai on Thursday. 

M. Abdul Hasan, President, IMA Tamil Nadu, stated that the forum aims to bridge the gap between doctors and the public by improving communication. He noted that recent times have seen a decline in trust and confidence in the modern healthcare system, partly due to abundance of unverified information on social media. Dr. Hasan said the forum will be functional in every district of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the event, N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, said quackery by charlatans is rampant in rural India and government policies must attend to it. “We have great traditions in ancient medicine but today, the only medicine I know has a scientific basis is modern medicine. IMA is a champion in this progressive way of thinking and not falling into the trap of hyper nationalism,” he said.

R. Varadarajulu, Former Home Secretary Govt of Tamilnadu, highlighted the link between modern diseases and environmental factors. He said cities are choking with smoke and contaminated rivers. These issues contribute not only to chronic illnesses but also to biodiversity problems. Consequently, preventive care and early diagnosis have become crucial, he said. He stressed that universal free health insurance and universal free education must be the main priorities of governments.

Anand David, Senior Counsel, Madras High Court, M. Gunasekaran, Chief News Editor, Sun Network, former Indian Cricketer L. Balaji, and Karthick Prabhu, Secretary, IMA, Tamil Nadu, were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.