Indian in Egypt tests negative

Seventeen Indians quarantined on board cruise ship A Sara, docked on the Nile near Luxor in Egypt, were relieved on Monday as an 18th Indian, who was shifted to a military hospital on Saturday with symptoms of the virus, tested negative. Thirty-three passengers and 12 crew members of the ship tested positive for COVID-19.

Vanitha Rengaraj, 60, a tourist from Coimbatore who remains quarantined on the ship along with her husband R. Rengaraj, 62, told The Hindu over phone that the man, an engineer from Chennai, spoke from Alexandria to Mr. Rengaraj and said he had tested negative for COVID-19 infection.

“My husband spoke to the man whose wife is among the 17 Indians, all hailing from Tamil Nadu. The man said that the test result was negative and he was taking vitamin tablets. He was admitted to an intensive care unit where he was not able to recognise day and night,” said Ms. Rengaraj.

The military hospital is situated more than 500 km away from where the ship is anchored.

She said that the crew assured of providing whatever required to the quarantined passengers including those from other countries following media reports about their situation and intervention of the Indian Embassy in Egypt on Sunday.

“We like to know whether Ministry of External Affairs or the Embassy can intervene in the situation and take those who are free from infection to India. We are afraid to stay in the ship where many people were infected with the virus,” said Ms. Rengaraj.

The 18 tourists from Tamil Nadu had left India for the Egypt tour through Salem-based Grand Royal Tours on February 27 and they were supposed to return on March 7.