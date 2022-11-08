Indian doctor becomes Secretary General of Commonwealth Medical Association

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 08, 2022 21:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

J.A. Jayalal, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was elected as the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA).

According to a press release, the election of office-bearers for 2022-24 was held in Malaysia during the annual executive meeting and council meeting from November 4 to 6. Dr. Jayalal hails from Kanniyakumari and is the professor and head of department, Surgery, Kanniyakumari Government Medical College. He was the president of IMA in 2021.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

CMA was established in 1962, with 58 countries, to assist and strengthen the capacities of national medical associations of the countries and improve the health and well-being of their communities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app