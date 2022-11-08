Indian doctor becomes Secretary General of Commonwealth Medical Association

The Hindu Bureau November 08, 2022 21:30 IST

J.A. Jayalal, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was elected as the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA).

According to a press release, the election of office-bearers for 2022-24 was held in Malaysia during the annual executive meeting and council meeting from November 4 to 6. Dr. Jayalal hails from Kanniyakumari and is the professor and head of department, Surgery, Kanniyakumari Government Medical College. He was the president of IMA in 2021.

CMA was established in 1962, with 58 countries, to assist and strengthen the capacities of national medical associations of the countries and improve the health and well-being of their communities.