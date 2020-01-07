Chennai

Indian Bank signs MoU with WEWA

Indian Bank has signed an MoU with Women Entrepreneurs Welfare Association (WEWA) to provide financial assistance to establish their enterprise, said a press release.

Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO of Indian Bank, said that financial independence was very important for women to become entrepreneurs.

