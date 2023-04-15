Indian Ash Tree: A subdued shade of the living past

April 15, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

On Rajiv Gandhi Salai (also known as Old Mahabalipuram Road), on the premises of a building belonging to the Kelambakkam panchayat, a row of Indian ash trees (lannea coromandelica) stand like gimlet-eyed sentinels.

It is April 14, and some of them are wearing sparse clothing (read leaves). They are also putting out flowers, but flowers of the Indian Ash Tree is of such diminished dimensions that one can easily miss it. They resemble a string of extremely tiny beads.

Called odhiya maram in Tamil, in certain peri-urban areas of Chennai, it still stands in a row along roads like sentinels keeping watch over passers-by. Remarkable places where the Indian Ash Tree stands proud in the manner of belligerent guards include the western bund of Rettakuttai, a lake in Semmancherry. In fact, in every peri-urban area of Chennai, one would not fail to spot a stand of Indian Ash trees, if they bothered to look around.

Traditionally, the Indian Ash Tree serve the purpose of hedge fencing, a ready option for the ease with which it can be grown and the pace at which it grows.

V Ramkumar, horticulturist, TNRDC, remarks the Indian ash tree can be multiplied easily: It just takes a stem to be planted to have a new tree. Besides, in the rural parts, there were added advantages to having them as a hedge-fencing option. It was fodder for livestock. As it is soft wood, parts of it can be easily pulled out and the leaves offered as feed to the livestock.

Its lack of thick foliage, and its nature to go without leaves for a substantial period of time, makes it unsuitable for avenues. Ramkumar further observes the leaves of the Indian Ash Tree turns yellow in November and the shedding happens in December and January. In April, they begin to be clothed in leaves and flowers.