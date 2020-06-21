Indian-American to head U.S. science body

CHENNAI

21 June 2020 23:19 IST

He is an alumnus of Madras University

The United States Senate confirmed the appointment of India-born American scientist Sethuraman Panchanathan as the Director of National Science Foundation (NSF), the premier body in the U.S. that supports research and education in fields of fundamental science and engineering.

He is an alumnus of University of Madras, Indian Institute of Science and Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated him as the Director of NSF in December 2019 and his appointment was pending endorsement from the U.S. Senate as per the appointment process.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the NSF’s website, its annual budget would be $8.3 billion in 2020 and was the funding source for roughly 25% of all U.S. government supported research in colleges and universities. Dr. Panchanathan obtained his Bachelors degree in Physics from the University of Madras in 1981. He later completed his Bachelors in Engineering in Electronics and Communication Engineering from IISc in 1984, followed by M.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT-Madras in 1986. He moved to the U.S. for his first doctoral research.

He took up a teaching tenure in University of Ottawa before moving to Arizona State University, where he currently holds multiple positions apart from the Chief Research and Innovation Officer.

He was earlier appointed by former U.S. President Barack Obama as a member of the National Science Board that establishes policies for NSF. According to the website of Dr. Panch, as he is widely known in the research and academic circles, his areas of interest include innovation, particularly in the areas of assisstive technologies and in higher education.

His website said his efforts contributed to the Arizona State University being named the most innovative university in the U.S for five consecutive years.