Indian Air Force pays tributes to Delhi Ganesh

Personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) paid their respects and honoured veteran actor Delhi Ganesh, who was cremated on Monday. Delhi Ganesh, who passed away late on Saturday aged 80, had spent a decade serving in the IAF before stepping into theatre and films. IAF personnel visited the residence of the actor and paid their tributes. Apart from those from the film fraternity, political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Governor R.N. Ravi, and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, expressed their condolences to the passing of the actor. Many theatre and film actors paid their respects to Delhi Ganesh’s mortal remains.

