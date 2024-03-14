GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India will become an exporter of forged wheels: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

March 14, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT introduced a new semiconductor at the inauguration of Qualcomm’s Chennai Design Center in Chennai on March 14, 2024

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT introduced a new semiconductor at the inauguration of Qualcomm’s Chennai Design Center in Chennai on March 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, March 14, 2024 said wheels using forging process will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu soon.

“The factory is now being set up and the construction work has started,” he said after inaugurating Qualcomm’s Chennai Design Center in Chennai. The Minister said production at this facility at Gummidipoondi will begin in 16-18 months.

“This manufacturing facility will have a production capacity of 2.5 lakh per year. And of this 80,000 will be consumed in India and remaining 1.7 lakh will be exported,” said the Minister. He highlighted that India has been an importer of forged wheels for the last 60-70 years and now with this plant being set up, India will become an exporter of forged wheels.

The Minister further said the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai will now develop standard gauge Vande Bharat as it is standard gauge which is used in railway across the world. Currently, broad gauge Vande Bharat is being manufactured in ICF for use in Indian Railway network.

“If we have to export Vande Bharat rakes five years from now we have to start the work today. Because manufacturing it, designing it, getting the national and international approvals – this is a very long and tedious process,” he noted. The Minister emphasised this will add to the export potential of ICF in Chennai. “Vande Bharat has caught the attention of the middle class, other travellers and especially the youngsters,” he said.  

