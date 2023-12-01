India will be Human Resource capital of the world: PTR

December 01, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

India is going to be the human resource capital of the world for the foreseeable future, Tamil Nadu’s Information Technology and Digital Services Minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said here on Friday.

While speaking at the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Interstate conclave 2023 ‘Mad about Madras’, he said, the world is going to need lots of skilled labour.

“That could be through offshoring of work into India, through investment and setting up of entities that require labour in India through migration of labour either temporarily or permanently to other parts of the world. Collectively, it is going to be Indian manpower that drives the world economy for the next couple of decades,” he added.

He noted that women should be given equal access in everything including education, skilling, employment, property rights, and entrepreneurship.

“A sustainable development model, as Chief Minister M K Stalin says, must include everyone, every community, both genders, every region, district,” he added.

During the occasion, an all-India forum for women signed an MoU with the Association for Non-traditional Employment for Women (ANEW), an NGO which works with underprivileged women. This MoU is to enhance the skills and education of these women and provide them with better job prospects.

Raji Raju, chairperson, FLO Chennai, said, they enable women to go forward and re-enter the workforce even if they have been unemployed for a while. “Our focus areas are enhancing skills, financial and digital literacy which aids women to make better decisions in their life. We see that when women get financial literacy through our workshops, they are able to make better decisions,” she added.

Sudha Shivkumar, FICCI FLO president, said they have actively contributed to policy discussions, advocated for women’s rights and created platforms for skill development and entrepreneurship.

