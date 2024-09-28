ADVERTISEMENT

India Tourism Forum launched to bring together industry and academia

Published - September 28, 2024 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The India Tourism Forum (ITF) was virtually launched on Friday, marking the World Tourism Day, to provide a common platform for tourism professionals from government, travel, hospitality, airlines, academia and media sectors.

Speaking after launching the ITF’s website, senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai said India had not done enough to promote the country as a tourism destination. It attracted only a little over 1% of the world’s tourism business.

According to him, Singapore attracted more tourists than India. The potential for India was huge, and tourism could be a major revenue-earning sector, he added. ITF chairman M.K. Ajit Kumar said one of the foremost aims of the forum was to connect with tourism departments in universities and colleges so that its members would be able to provide a platform for students to interact with the industry.

The second aim was to function as a think tank for the tourism sector, and suggest policy changes to the Central and State governments, he added. For more details, visit https://indiatourismforum.com/home

