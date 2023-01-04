India Tourism and Trade Fair begins at Island Grounds

January 04, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 47th India Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair was inaugurated at the Island Grounds here on Wednesday.

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran said the exhibition had 27 stalls exhibiting achievements of government departments over one-and-a-half years. The fair had an entertainment component to attract children. A drive-in theatre was inaugurated at the Island Grounds.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said 12 kinds of vaccines and the booster dose for COVID-19 would be available at the health department stall. The Greater Chennai Corporation stall would have details of how to pay property tax and guidance would be available for people to get planning permissions for buildings.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu said the department’s stall would provide prasadams from various temples for visitors. He said the exhibition had come at an apt time to provide entertainment to the public during the Pongal holidays.

B. Chandra Mohan, Secretary, Department of Tourism, Tamil Culture and HR&CE, said there were two stalls of Union government departments. This was the first full-fledged exhibition after the pandemic. Most of the stalls had technology-driver working models.

TTDC Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri said the fair, which was held first in 1974, would be on for 70 days. Entry fee is ₹40 per adult and ₹25 per child.