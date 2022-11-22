India Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair to kick off from 3rd week of December

November 22, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

After a break of two years, the annual India Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair will be back in the third week of December at Island Grounds. Officials of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) convened a meeting of various stakeholders on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

TTDC Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri said the stalls would be ready soon so that government departments can put up their exhibits. The TTDC has planned virtual reality tours, selfie points, cultural shows in the evenings and a food court. As usual, the fair will also have private shops and play equipment.

The fair was held first in 1974 and lasts for 70 days during December-January, covering the Christmas and Pongal holidays.