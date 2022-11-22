India Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair to kick off from 3rd week of December

November 22, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

After a break of two years, the annual India Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair will be back in the third week of December at Island Grounds. Officials of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) convened a meeting of various stakeholders on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

TTDC Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri said the stalls would be ready soon so that government departments can put up their exhibits. The TTDC has planned virtual reality tours, selfie points, cultural shows in the evenings and a food court. As usual, the fair will also have private shops and play equipment.

The fair was held first in 1974 and lasts for 70 days during December-January, covering the Christmas and Pongal holidays.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US