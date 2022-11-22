  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup Live Score: Lewandowski-led team faces El Tri in Group C

India Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair to kick off from 3rd week of December

November 22, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

After a break of two years, the annual India Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair will be back in the third week of December at Island Grounds. Officials of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) convened a meeting of various stakeholders on Tuesday.

TTDC Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri said the stalls would be ready soon so that government departments can put up their exhibits. The TTDC has planned virtual reality tours, selfie points, cultural shows in the evenings and a food court. As usual, the fair will also have private shops and play equipment.

The fair was held first in 1974 and lasts for 70 days during December-January, covering the Christmas and Pongal holidays.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.