India Tourism and Industrial Fair records higher footfall this year

February 19, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 6.35 lakh persons have visited the 47th India Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair at the Island Grounds so far this year. This number has surpassed 2019 and 2020 figures.

On February 18, 43rd day of the fair, 5,16,951 adults and 1,18,392 children visited the fair, taking the number to 6,35,343. In 2019, 5,08,404 people had visited it on the 43rd day and the figure was 5,58,333 in the year 2020. The exhibition will be on for 24 more days.

The Fire and Rescue Services enclosure witnesses large crowds every evening as a huge sky lift and other equipment such as cutters, ropes and cameras are included in a demonstration of how the personnel perform rescues during fires.

Assistant District Fire Officer (Chennai North) R. Murugan, said that every day the demonstration was being shown from 5 p.m. onwards. “We educate the public as to how to put out different kinds of fires,” he said.

A large number of those visiting the grounds have been patronising Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation’s (TTDC) restaurant, barbeque station and coffee house. “We have a drive-in restaurant where movies are shown,” said TTDC Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri.

On how the TTDC plans to keep the Island Grounds busy, Mr. Nanduri said that last year, it was utilised on 295 days out of 365 days. “We had the summer fair and the place was rented out for events, including the fire cracker bazar. This year too we will have the summer fair. We have planned a handicrafts exhibition,” he said.