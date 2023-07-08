India still reliant on smear microscopy; there is a need to provide molecular testing for those with symptoms, says Soumya Swaminathan

July 08, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Chennai

India is still reliant on smear microscopy for the diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB), while the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended that every person with suspected TB symptoms must have access to molecular testing, Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, said on Saturday.

Delivering a lecture on ‘TB in India: past, present and future’ at ‘CIDSCON 2023’, the 13th annual conference of Clinical Infectious Diseases Society, she said that less than 25% of the notified TB cases have had the WHO-recommended molecular testing.

For every TB case notified to the government, 2.5 cases were out in the community, she said, adding: “Diagnosis is the weakest link. According to the WHO, 4.2 million people with TB are either not diagnosed or not reported globally. Multiple studies have shown that case detection is the weakest link in the cascade of cases.”

Dr. Soumya further said that mortality post-treatment was also high but not captured in the TB programme data, and emphasised the need for more active case finding. Under-reporting and uncertain care of TB patients in the private sector, undernutrition, lack of investment in research and development and innovations and co-morbidities were among the challenges, Dr. Soumya added.

She also stressed the need to improve TB notification rates, active TB case finding and optimum utilisation of Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT) machines.