India stands 38th in the Logistics Performance Index: Director General of Shipping

Speaking at the AMET Global Maritime Summit 2024, he says nine Indian ports have been ranked in the global top 100 list of the recent edition of the Container Port Performance Index

Published - July 02, 2024 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Director General of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan, extreme right, and other dignitaries at the maritime summit organised by AMET University on Tuesday.

Director General of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan, extreme right, and other dignitaries at the maritime summit organised by AMET University on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

India stands 38th in the Logistics Performance Index, said Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, while speaking at the AMET Global Maritime Summit 2024 and AMET Global Maritime Awards organised by AMET University here on Tuesday.

He elaborated on the various initiatives and measures they had been taking in the shipping industry. “We need to improve [the ranking] substantially. We are adopting advance technologies and exploring new business plans, fast-tracking infrastructure development, focusing on sustainable logistics, and becoming a favoured investment destination,” Mr. Jagannathan said.

There was an increase of 102% in major port capacity, more than a 1,000% boost in inland waterways cargo, and a 121% rise in the strength of sea fares. In the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), 2023, nine Indian ports have been ranked in the global top 100 list, he said.

‘Right ecosystem’

Mr. Jagannathan also said there was a need to have the right ecosystem to catch on and leverage the ship-repair and ship-building industry. “Shipping management companies need to have gender parity. As lady cadets sign on to vessels, we will have more and more women seafarers,” he said.

Srinivas Gopal, principal-DGS Courses, AMET University, said the Global Maritime Awards recognised individuals and institutions whose time and efforts had made a significant impact in maritime education.

J. Ramachandran, Founder-Chancellor, AMET University, G. Thiruvasagam, Pro-Chancellor (Academics), and Rajesh Ramachandran, Pro-Chancellor, also spoke.

