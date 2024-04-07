ADVERTISEMENT

India should follow Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian model, says Kamal Haasan

April 07, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MNM founder Kamal Haasan and DMK Chennai South candidate Thamizhachi Thangapandian on the campaign trail at Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday said that the country should follow Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian model. “Just think how nice it would be if women all over the country could travel on buses for free, and get ₹1,000 per month,” he said.  

Addressing a gathering at Ambedkar Palam in Mylapore, in support of DMK’s Chennai South candidate Thamizhachi Thangapandian, he said if India followed the Dravidian model the country would become more developed. “At a time when small businesses were down, the free bus rides came in handy and helped women commute to work,” he said.  

Responding to the queries raised by the public, he said that there was nothing wrong in them asking for more. But it is wrong to say that only the Gujarat model is right, and that the Dravidian model was not. It is a lie, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has placed a wreath made of lotus flowers for that lie. He is taking on poverty, illiteracy, joblessness, and dictatorship, he said. 

On Ms. Thangapandian, Mr. Kamal said that she was well-educated, and has done a lot for women’s uplift. Her service during the pandemic was commendable. He said that he would return to thank the voters after her victory.  

