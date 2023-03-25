India reached centre stage with determination, says Governor Ravi

March 25, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday said that India has come to the centre stage of the world from the margin as a result of imagining the country differently not in terms of race, religion, language, ethnicities but as a family.

“Today, nobody calls India a poor developing country. We have to catch up a lot but we are moving forward with determination, resolve and a sense of destiny,” he said at an event held to felicitate Mohan Kameswaran, managing director and chief surgeon of Madras ENT Research Foundation, for his service and achievements in the field of medicine.

Prof. Kameswaran was selected as one of the 10 best ENT surgeons in the world to receive a gold medal of honour at the International Federation of Otorhinolaryngological Societies held at Dubai recently. Applauding him, Mr. Ravi said: “His contribution in enriching the field of medicine and ENT is commendable.”

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali appreciated Dr. Kameswaran for being very attentive to patients while M.M. Rajendran, former Governor of Odisha, lauded his empathy for patients, and described the contributions of his illustrious parents too.

Talking about cochlear implants, Dr. Kameswaran said in his journey so far, hearing and speech had restored in 5,000 children. “India has twice the number of deaf children born when compared to the rest of the world. Tamil Nadu has six times the world’s average, thanks to the practice of consanguineous marriages. My goal is to eradicate deafness and deaf muteness in children,” he added.