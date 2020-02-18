Chennai

India is more casteist than ever today: Prof. Teltumbde

India is now more casteist than ever and contemporary caste draws basis from reservation and elections. The menace of Hindutva has ‘othered’ the Muslims, said Anand Teltumbde, senior professor, Goa Institute of Management.

Speaking at the National conference, ‘Peace and Justice: A subaltern perspective’, organised by the Department of Social Work, Loyola College, in association with the Subalterns’ Alliance for Peace, Prof. Teltumbde said casteism that exists in today’s society never existed before.

“Uncritically people say ancient India was more casteist and hegemonic. While that is true, casteism of the kind we see today had never existed before,” he said.

Prof. Teltumbde said caste was now integrated into the political. “It has become political caste.”

