‘India Inc. has a long way to go for gender diversity’

Abanti Sankaranarayanan

CHENNAI

30 January 2021 01:37 IST

Lecture on women in leadership given

Although there has been a shift towards ensuring gender equality at work, India Inc. still has a long way to go, Abanti Sankaranarayanan, chief strategy and corporate affairs officer, Diageo India, said.

“India Inc. is willing to fix the gender diversity problem. A lot of attention and thinking on the issue has been going on in board rooms of progressive companies,” she said.

Ms. Abanti was delivering the Raghu Pillai Memorial Lecture, organised by Coaching Foundation India Ltd. (CFI) and the Madras Management Association, as a part of national conclave on “Women in leadership- future perspectives”.

Ms. Abanti pointed out that the contribution of women to India’s GDP was only 18%, the second lowest among developing countries, when compared to 41% in China.

She said women had just 4% representation in senior management, while it was 11% in the board level. Ms. Abanti blamed the gender inequality in society and beliefs as one of the reason for gender diversity issues at the

Various measures

She suggested measures like making diversity a visible business priority for the CEO and the executive leadership and having a target in terms of the share of women in the workforce, sustained talent development and having a role model woman leader in the business for achieving gender diversity at the workplace.

CFI honoured Nirmala Menon, founder and CEO, Interwave Consulting, by admitting her as an Honorary Fellow. It presented a citation of honour to five of its senior coaches for their contribution towards SheLeads, a flagship women leadership programme.