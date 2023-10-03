India featured at annual meeting of Amercian Academy of Otolaryngology

October 03, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

India was honoured as a featured country at the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNSF) 2023 Annual Meeting and OTO Experience in Nashville, Tennessee. The role of Indian Academy of Otorhinolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery (IAOHNS) whose founding president is Mohan Kameswaran was lauded at the event.

According to a bulletin of AAO-HNSF, four countries or territories were selected and honoured at the annual meeting to showcase country-specific contributions to the otolaryngology speciality. Along with Canada, Dominican Republic and the United Arab Emirates, India was one of the 2023 Featured Countries at the annual meeting held from September 30 to October 4.

IAOHNS, one of the AAO-HNS’s International Corresponding Societies, was lauded for helping bridge the Indian and otolaryngology communities worldwide. IAOHNS was established in 2014 to address the academic demands of ENT Surgeons across India. Dr. Kameswaran, president of IAOHNS, took part in the annual meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

IAOHNS was a platform for dissemination of knowledge and expertise with focus on fostering academic excellence across the country. It also strives to help young ENT specialists and postgraduate trainees increase their knowledge base through various instructional courses, workshops and mentorship programmes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT