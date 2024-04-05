ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA bloc will protect the country’s democracy, says K. Balakrishnan

April 05, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Campaigning on behalf of Thamizhachi Thangapandian, DMK’s Chennai South Candidate, he urged voters to ensure she wins the upcoming LS election with a resounding majority

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian interacting with the public in Velachery on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan called for the voters to elect Thamizhachi Thangapandian, incumbent Chennai South MP and the DMK’s candidate for the constituency in the upcoming election, with the maximum margin.

Participating in an election meeting held in MGR Nagar of Velachery on Friday, he said the INDIA bloc, comprising several parties from across India such as the DMK, VCK, and CPI(M), had been formed to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), protect the country’s democracy and save it from a dictatorship.

Taking note of the crowd, particularly the woman, Mr. Balakrishnan said he was confident that Ms. Thangapandian would win by margin of around 5 lakh votes.

The CPI(M) leader asked why the BJP’s candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan, who had served as Governor of Telengana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, was unable to replicate any of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s welfare schemes – the free breakfast scheme, Vidiyal Payanam, and Magalir Urimai Thogai, at least in Puducherry.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the State government was spending more than ₹8,000 crore to provide 20 kg of free rice, whereas in Puducherry a number of ration shops had been closed in several places. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for discontinuing several welfare measures and demanded an answer for the huge unemployment issue in the country in the 10 years the BJP had been in power.

Ms. Thangapandian requested the people to voting her to continue the good work of the Chief Minister. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian also spoke.

