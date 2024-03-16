GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INDIA bloc is election-time entertainment: Nirmala Sitharaman

Unseating the Modi government from power cannot be the only policy of the Opposition, she says

March 16, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, dismissed the opposition INDIA bloc as election-time entertainment and urged the people of Tamil Nadu not to vote for the DMK-led alliance in the State.

Speaking at an event here, she said: “Unseating the Modi government from power cannot be the only policy of the Opposition. Those parties, which favour only the development of their family members, cannot work for the development of the nation.”

She alleged that prevalence of narcotic drugs had gone up under DMK rule and urged the people to vote against those who hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said if Jayalalithaa had been in power now, she would have curbed the drug menace prevailing in the State. He expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance would register a major victory in the State. Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan said: “The BJP will transform India into the third largest economy in the world if they are voted to power for a third consecutive term.”

